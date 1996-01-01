20. Development
Developmental Biology
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ♀ Drosophila has two mutant alleles of the bicoid gene, which act as a morphogen during Drosophila development and is essential for establishing the anterior end of the fly. Its larva will have
A
two tails and lack all anterior structures.
B
normal head and tail.
C
two heads and lack all the posterior structures.
D
none of the above.