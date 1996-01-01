44. Animal Reproduction
Animal Reproduction
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about human reproduction is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fertilization starts when the embryo adheres to the wall of the uterus
B
During the implantation process, the sperm enters the ovum
C
Polyspermy is prevented through the cortical reaction
D
During the cleavage process, cells split into two which increases the zygote's size