16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
16. Regulation of Expression Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not included in the regulations of the eukaryotic post-transcriptional process of gene expression?
Which of the following is not included in the regulations of the eukaryotic post-transcriptional process of gene expression?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alternative RNA splicing
B
Addition of 5' cap and poly-A tail to mRNA
C
Automatic removal of RNA polymerase when a specific number of nucleotides is reached
D
Blocking of transcription by small noncoding RNA