27. Protists
Protist Lineages
27. Protists Protist Lineages
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Limestone deposits are formed by the sedimentation of remnants of dead bodies of marine organisms. Which of the following marine organisms are involved in the formation of limestone deposits?
Limestone deposits are formed by the sedimentation of remnants of dead bodies of marine organisms. Which of the following marine organisms are involved in the formation of limestone deposits?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foraminiferans
B
Red algae
C
Coral animals
D
All of these