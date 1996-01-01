46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
46. Sensory Systems Sensory System
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the functions of the Gustatory and Olfactory receptors?
Which of the following statements best describes the functions of the Gustatory and Olfactory receptors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Olfactory receptors detect taste and gustatory receptors detect scent.
B
Both gustatory and olfactory receptors detect scent.
C
Both olfactory and gustatory receptors detect taste.
D
Gustatory receptors detect taste and Olfactory receptors detect scent.