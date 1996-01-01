5. Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the endosymbiosis theory for the origin of mitochondria, what might have been the benefit to the ancestral host cell from its relationship with the mitochondrial precursor cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Protection from pathogens
B
Resistance from viral diseases
C
A new source of energy
D
Additional proteins and carbohydrates