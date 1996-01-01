5. Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly represents the similarity between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA that provides evidence for the endosymbiosis theory?
A
They have the same genome length.
B
They have many conserved DNA sequences.
C
They have accumulated the same genetic mutations.
D
They have circular and single-stranded DNA.