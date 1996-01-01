7. Energy and Metabolism
Chemical Reactions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following incorrectly describes a balanced chemical reaction?
A
The number of atoms of each reaction is the same on both reactant and product
B
The mass of the reactants and products are equal
C
It defies the law of mass conservation
D
The total charge is equal for both the reactants and products