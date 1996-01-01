40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will happen if a 12-meter-tall hypothetical organism has a three-chambered heart?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will be no intermixing of deoxygenated and oxygenated blood.
B
There will be low pressure in the pulmonary circulation.
C
There will be high pressure in the pulmonary circulation, which will consequently damage the lungs.
D
It will allow an extremely efficient supply of oxygenated blood to all body parts.