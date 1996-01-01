24. History of Life on Earth
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the Mesozoic era, there was a dominance of ______ and dinosaurs. However, during the Cenozoic era, _____ and mammals dominated the Earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bryophytes; Angiosperms
B
Gymnosperms; Pteridophytes
C
Gymnosperms; Angiosperms
D
Bryophytes; Pteridophytes