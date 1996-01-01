24. History of Life on Earth
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
What was the result of Stanley Miller's experiment in 1953 that can possibly explain the origin of life?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the formation of oxygen out from blue-green algae
B
the creation of glucose by plants
C
the production of amino acid from inorganic compounds
D
the discovery of DNA in a living system