26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Cell Structures
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Endospores, which are produced by bacteria, do not show all of the characteristics listed below except __________.
A
They represent a type of reproduction.
B
They have active metabolism.
C
Each bacterial cell can produce many endospores.
D
They help them to survive under unfavorable conditions.