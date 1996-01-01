26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Cell Structures
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following distinctions between bacteria classified as gram-positive and gram-negative is untrue?
A
They have different components of the cell wall.
B
Teichoic acids are present in gram-positive bacteria but absent in Gram-negative bacteria.
C
After the gram stain, Gram-positive bacteria appear pink, whereas Gram-negative bacteria appear purple.
D
Lipopolysaccharide is not present in gram-positive bacteria but is present in Gram-negative bacteria.