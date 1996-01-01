37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best reflects the importance of statoliths in plants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Shoots can grow upwards, and roots can grow downwards.
B
Sufficient glucose is produced during photosynthesis.
C
Leaves can get maximum sunlight to support the photosynthetic requirements.
D
Seeds are dispersed through available pollinators.