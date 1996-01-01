49. Animal Behavior
Identify the incorrect statement regarding chimpanzees
A
Members of only a few populations used stones to crack open the nuts
B
Many chimpanzees lived in an environment with oil palm nuts
C
Using stones to crack nuts is a custom that has only developed in a few communities.
D
Genetic variations across groups are what lead to the behaviorual variability.