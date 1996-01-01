16. Regulation of Expression
The Trp Operon
16. Regulation of Expression The Trp Operon
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a specific operon encodes enzymes that produce essential amino acids, and if that operon is regulated like the trp operon, then the essential amino acid may act as
If a specific operon encodes enzymes that produce essential amino acids, and if that operon is regulated like the trp operon, then the essential amino acid may act as
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Co-repressor
B
Promotor
C
Stop signal
D
Stop codon