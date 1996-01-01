28. Plants
Seed Plants
Wind-pollinated plants produce sessile flowers with dull colors, unlike insect-pollinated plants that have bright-colored flowers. What could explain this difference?
wind-pollinated plants have adapted their colors from their neighboring plants
insect-pollinated plants have developed vibrant colors to protect their gametophytes
wind-pollinated plants can be effectively transported if they have a dull color
insect-pollinated plants developed vibrant colors to attract their pollinators