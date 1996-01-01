13. Mendelian Genetics
Non-Mendelian Genetics
13. Mendelian Genetics Non-Mendelian Genetics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When graphing the polygenic traits against the phenotypic frequency, a bell-shaped form is created. What contributes to this result?
When graphing the polygenic traits against the phenotypic frequency, a bell-shaped form is created. What contributes to this result?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polygenic traits have continuous variation
B
Polygenic traits consist of discrete values
C
Extreme phenotypes are usually greater in number
D
Average phenotypes are usually smaller in number