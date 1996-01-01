15. Gene Expression
15. Gene Expression Genetic Code
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. What distinguishes Neurospora from other organisms, allowing it to survive on such a small amount of nutrients?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They have different biochemical pathways than other organisms.
B
They do not need other amino acids and vitamins to survive.
C
They have adapted to the condition where they were grown.
D
They have mutated into stronger and more resistant types.