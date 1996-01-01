From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding cohesion-tension theory:

W. The greater the rate of transpiration, the greater will be the ascent of sap.

X. The transpiration pull is the main force behind the ascent of sap.

Y. The greater the ascent of sap, the lower will be the rate of photosynthesis.

Z. Cohesion is the force of attraction between water molecules.