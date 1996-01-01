24. History of Life on Earth
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about the number of different species?
A
Approximately 8.7 million species are estimated to exist
B
Only around 1.2 million different species have been identified by science
C
Most of the species are unidentified
D
All statements are correct