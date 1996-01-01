24. History of Life on Earth
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The eukaryotes cells might have evolved when a large anaerobic amoeboid prokaryote ingested small aerobic bacteria and stabilized them instead of digesting them. This idea is called:
Membrane invagination hypothesis
Vent hypothesis
Endosymbiont hypothesis
Hardy-Weinberg Law