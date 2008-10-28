43. Endocrine System
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
These are the four statements regarding hormones:
1. They are produced by various glands present in the body.
2. They are transported to their target cells via blood.
3. They elicit a response in the target cells via a specific receptor.
4. Some hormones share receptors in order to elicit a response if they act on the same target cells.
Choose the option that contains all of the true statements regarding hormones.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only 1
B
1 and 2
C
1, 2 and 3
D
1, 2, 3 and 4