16. Regulation of Expression
The Lac Operon
16. Regulation of Expression The Lac Operon
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The operator locus of the lac operon may undergo mutation. When it mutates, it precludes the repressor from recognizing and binding to the operator. Which of the following may likely result from this mutation?
The operator locus of the lac operon may undergo mutation. When it mutates, it precludes the repressor from recognizing and binding to the operator. Which of the following may likely result from this mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LacZ, lacY, and lacA are expressed even in the absence of lactose.
B
The regulated genes will not be expressed even in the presence of lactose.
C
The genes will produce a different enzyme.
D
The transcription will be stopped.