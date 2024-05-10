Skip to main content
16. Regulation of Expression
The Lac Operon

16. Regulation of Expression

The Lac Operon

Textbook Question
Evaluate these statements about regulation of the lac operon. Select True or False for each statement. T/F The lac operon is transcribed at the highest rate when extracellular glucose and lactose are abundant. T/F The repressor protein is bound to DNA of the operator when lactose is present. T/F A mutation in the operator is likely to prevent transcription of the lac operon under any condition. T/F A mutation that alters the catabolite activator protein is predicted to alter the regulation of many different operons.
Textbook Question
X-gal is a colorless, lactose-like molecule that can be split into two fragments by ββ-galactosidase. One of these product molecules creates a blue color. The photograph here shows E. coli colonies growing in a medium that contains X-gal. Find three colonies whose cells have functioning copies of ββ-galactosidase. Find three colonies whose cells might have mutations in the lacZ or the lacY genes. Suppose you analyze the protein-coding sequence of the lacZ and lacY genes of cells from the three mutant colonies and find that these sequences are wild type (normal). What other region of the lac operon might be altered to account for the mutant phenotype of these colonies?
