11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cloning is a technique in which scientists make exact genetic copies of living organisms. In most cases, bacteria are used to make copies in the lab. Why is this so?
A
They are easy to grow in huge numbers.
B
They have a different path of cell division.
C
They do not have their own DNA.
D
They can survive in controlled conditions.