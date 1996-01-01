11. Cell Division
Phases of Mitosis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light micrograph of the divided cells in part of an onion root is taken. Identify the cell which correctly describes the telophase stage of mitosis
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cell with chromosomes reached at end of each pole
B
Cell with chromatids moving apart from equator
C
Cell with chromosomes arranged at metaphase plate
D
All of Above