48. Ecology
Ecology
48. Ecology Ecology
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the presence of mountains, air masses are forced to overcome a high topographic area. As the air rises, it cools and water vapor condenses, which can eventually lead to precipitation. This precipitation-triggering factor is called ______.
In the presence of mountains, air masses are forced to overcome a high topographic area. As the air rises, it cools and water vapor condenses, which can eventually lead to precipitation. This precipitation-triggering factor is called ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
orographic effect
B
atmospheric convection
C
prevailing wind effect
D
seasonal wind effect