16. Regulation of Expression
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What effect does glucose have on the rate of transcription of the lac operon?"
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A high level of glucose increases the rate of transcription
B
A low level of glucose increases the rate of transcription
C
A high level of glucose decreases the rate of transcription
D
Both b and c