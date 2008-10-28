43. Endocrine System
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher removes a small structure from an organism of species X and observes that its growth has been impeded. The experiment is then repeated with four additional members of the same species, and the same outcome is obtained. She comes to the conclusion that this structure is most likely a/an ________ that releases __________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
organ; enzymes
B
organ; growth factor
C
gland; growth hormone
D
gland; progesterone