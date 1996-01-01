45. Nervous System
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The withdrawal reflex pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object. All of the following statements are true regarding withdrawal reflex except
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves sensory, motor, and interneurons
B
It is a polysynaptic reflex
C
It is a spinal reflex
D
It is controlled by the brain