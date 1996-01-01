22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In rare cases, speciation through hybridization can occur without affecting the chromosome number. Such process is called:
Heterozygote hybrid speciation
Homoploid hybrid speciation
Autoploid hybrid specialization
Polypoid hybrid specialization