23. Speciation
23. Speciation Species
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the logic for using the concept of morphology in species classification?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Organisms that share similar morphologies share the same ancestors than those without similar morphologies
B
Similar morphologies indicate higher survival rates
C
Organisms with lots of conserved sequences in DNA are closely related
D
Traits are controlled by the interaction of genes and the environment