15. Gene Expression
15. Gene Expression Genetic Code
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A single amino acid can be specified by more than one codon. This characteristic is termed the degeneracy of the genetic code. What is the significance of the degeneracy of genetic code with reference to mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Some mutations will not be deleterious.
B
Mutations will be avoided.
C
Mutations can be deleted.
D
All mutations are fixed.