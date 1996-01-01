25. Phylogeny
Phylogeny
25. Phylogeny
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some mammals developed fur unlike other vertebrates such as amphibians and reptiles which have retained their ancestral trait. The development of fur in mammals like bears is an example of ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A derived character
B
A shared primitive character of all vertebrates
C
A shared ancestral character of all vertebrates
D
A unique character for mammals