25. Phylogeny Phylogeny
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Modern humans are said to have originated in Africa over the past 200,000 years. Which of the following is likely to be the most recent common ancestor of modern humans if we based it on the following phylogenetic tree?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Homo sapiens
B
Homo habilis
C
Homo erectus
D
Homo neanderthalensis