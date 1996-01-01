42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogenous wastes tend to form toxic ammonia, which must be converted into a less toxic form before being eliminated from the body. Reptiles and birds convert ammonia to _________, while mammals convert it to ________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
uric acid; nitrogen.
B
urea; uric acid.
C
uric acid; urea.
D
urea; nitrogen.