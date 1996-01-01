25. Phylogeny
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that in a phylogenetic tree of dogs, the red wolf has a longer branch length than the Coyote. Which of the following statements could be true?
A
Evolution of the red wolf took more time
B
The evolution of the Coyote took more time
C
The evolution of the red wolf is incomplete
D
The evolution of the red wolf is quicker than Coyote