33. Plant Anatomy
Tissues
33. Plant Anatomy Tissues
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following descriptions, identify the feature(s) that correctly describe(s) tracheids and vessel elements.
X. Both are non-living
Y. Perforation plates are present in vessel elements but absent in tracheids
Z. Both are highly efficient in water conduction
Given the following descriptions, identify the feature(s) that correctly describe(s) tracheids and vessel elements.
X. Both are non-living
Y. Perforation plates are present in vessel elements but absent in tracheids
Z. Both are highly efficient in water conduction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only X is true
B
Both X and Y are true
C
Only Z is true
D
All X, Y, and Z are true