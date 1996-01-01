40. Circulatory System
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about double circuit circulation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is characteristics of all vertebrates.
B
It is composed of both systemic and pulmonary circulation.
C
The right atrium receives deoxygenated blood from different body parts.
D
The left ventricle transports the oxygenated blood to the aorta.