49. Animal Behavior
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bolas spiders have developed several ways to forage effectively during the night. How do male Bolas spiders attract male moths?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They release a scent that mimics sex pheromones to attract the male moths.
B
They change their morphology by resembling a female moth.
C
They release a scent that is appetizing to moths.
D
They use female moth sounds that attract the male moths.