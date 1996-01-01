24. History of Life on Earth
History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A major part of the fossil records is made up of calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate coming from the animals' _______ that had evolved during the Cambrian period.
A major part of the fossil records is made up of calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate coming from the animals' _______ that had evolved during the Cambrian period.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
external skeletons
B
digestive system
C
skull
D
DNA