50. Population Ecology
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the factors that can contribute to increasing the earth's carrying capacity for the human population.
A
Harnessing of the energy contained in fossil fuels.
B
Increased food production as a result of better agricultural techniques.
C
Urbanization.
D
All of the above.