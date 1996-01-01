32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Africa has a higher degree of human genetic diversity than any other continent. This is consistent with the theory that modern humans have their origin in Africa. A small part of the population migrated out of Africa and reached new locations where they established their own population with lower genetic variability. This is an example of the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Founder effect
B
Allopatric speciation
C
Bottleneck effect
D
Natural selection