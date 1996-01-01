21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Birds like penguins have wings like their ancestors. However, they do not utilize it for flying as their ancestors did. Such trait is an example of:
Birds like penguins have wings like their ancestors. However, they do not utilize it for flying as their ancestors did. Such trait is an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
dominant trait
B
recessive trait
C
vestigial structure
D
trait brought about by mutation