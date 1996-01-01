21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following observations is not based on natural selection?
Which of the following observations is not based on natural selection?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Individuals that have adaptive traits are more likely to survive
B
The surviving individuals pass their adaptive traits to their offspring
C
Inbred offspring will have some genetic mutations
D
Advantageous traits become more common in the population