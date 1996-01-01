21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
What makes the Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) more difficult to treat than other strains of Staphylococcus aureus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the strain is greater in number
B
the strain has primitive traits which are hard to treat
C
the strain is resistant to many types of antibiotics
D
the strain has evolved into a new species