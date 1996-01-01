21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes natural selection?
A
Individuals in the population vary and this variation can be advantageous for their survival
B
All individuals in the population are genotypically and phenotypically identical
C
Advantageous traits are easily swept off by natural selection
D
The number of offspring will remain constant regardless of any environmental change