9. Photosynthesis
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
9. Photosynthesis C3, C4 & CAM Plants
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristic features is not true concerning both C4 plants and CAM plants?
Which of the following characteristic features is not true concerning both C4 plants and CAM plants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Photosynthesis is efficient even in hot temperatures.
B
Photorespiration is suppressed.
C
The stomata is open during night time.
D
In both cases, PEP carboxylase is used to fix carbon initially.