9. Photosynthesis
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes why photorespiration does not occur in C4 plants?
A
They cannot utilize ATP.
B
They evolved a solution to increase the concentration of CO2 inside the cell.
C
They fix CO2 at night.
D
They carry out CO2 fixation and the Calvin cycle in the mesophyll cell.